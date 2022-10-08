The Senior Life Master was sitting on the terrace, resting after his Saturday morning class and enjoying the Indian summer.
One of his younger students went over and said how much he was enjoying the lessons.
Thank you for your kind words (replied the SLM). Kipling had the right idea when he said that the reason they're called lessons is because they lessen from day to day — or, in your case, from week to week.
While you're here, let me tell you a story.
The SLM grabbed the young man's sleeve as he tried to leave.
Look at this deal (the SLM continued). South was Sebastian Aphelion, playing with his fiancee, Zosia Diamandis. They are Greek, with Sebastian meaning "venerable," and Zosia "wisdom."
After winning the first trick with the heart king, Sebastian cashed the club king. Then he led the club three to dummy's ace. If East had had jack-fourth of clubs, this would have produced four tricks in the suit. Here, it was an unnecessary precaution.
Now Sebastian finessed the spade jack. However, West won with the king and continued hearts, leaving Sebastian with no dummy entry for a second spade finesse and no way to generate a ninth trick.
"My silly darling," lamented Zosia. "You need two spade tricks for your contract. You must assume the clubs are breaking 3-2. Cash the club king-queen and then lead the 10 to dummy's ace. Next, take a spade finesse. It loses, but you get back into the dummy by overtaking your club three with my six. The second spade finesse works, and you are home."
Beware the unsafety play, young man.
