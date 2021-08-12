Q. Help! I have watermelon coming out of my ears! Both my husband and I each bought one the same day and I’m not sure what to do with it besides eating it plain? Is watermelon even a good choice?
A. Are you looking for new ideas for your Labor Day celebration? Summer may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still heat up the grill. When planning your Labor Day picnic menu, make sure to include watermelon. Packed with flavor and nutrients, watermelon is also great on the grill.
As the name implies, watermelon is 92% water. This makes it a great choice for summer because it will help you stay hydrated. Watermelon is also low in calories, fat, sodium and cholesterol. In addition to helping boost your daily fluid intake, watermelon is rich in nutrients, including vitamins A and C.
When selecting a whole watermelon, look for one that is firm and free from bruises, cuts or dents. When you lift it up, it should seem heavy for its size. Choose a watermelon with a yellow belly (meaning it was left to ripen on the vine for longer). Remember that most of the watermelon’s weight is water. When storing watermelon, the first rule is to store it at the same temperature at the time of purchase. A whole watermelon purchased at room temperature can be stored that way for 7-10 days. Once cut, wrap watermelon well and store in the refrigerator.
Watermelon is great on its own, but it also lends itself well to a variety of recipes. And while you have the grill fired up for your Labor Day picnic, try the recipe below featuring grilled watermelon. It’s a spicy and refreshing treat that just seems to scream “summer.”
Try grilling sliced watermelon for 2 minutes per side for a sweet, summertime treat, or try a watermelon tomato salad for a surprising summer side. Wet your whistle with a watermelon mojito by blending cut watermelon and combining it with mint and lime carbonated water (add rum for an adult treat).
