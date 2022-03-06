“You’re going where? In February?!”
There’s no telling how many times my wife Amy and I heard this and similar responses when we mentioned we were planning a recent trip to Fairbanks.
Yes, while so many around us stole away to destinations in Florida, we headed in the opposite direction — on purpose, thank you very much.
This was our fourth trip to Alaska, a place we first visited on our honeymoon more than two decades ago. Finally seeing “The Golden Heart City” was way overdue, as was a wintertime trip.
The plan was to do our best to catch the Aurora Borealis in action, and otherwise “see what there is to do there.” Little did we know how fast we could fill our time.
Now, interior Alaska is big on the Northern Lights. Images of what they simply call “the aurora” appear everywhere.
It seems their tourism world revolves around it, to the point that other winter attractions like snowmobiling, dog sledding and ice fishing all have nighttime options to combine with aurora viewing.
We didn’t go for any of those, but still found viewing success on the third night of the trip.
After taking in the ice carving museum and a dip in the outdoor hot springs at the resort, we set alarms to go off every couple of hours.
The sky finally cleared at 4:30. We suited up and trudged out to the dark perimeter of the grounds.
As our eyes adjusted, glowing forms took shape overhead. We sat down, gazed and took pictures.
To the east, green streaks painted the sky in vertical brushstrokes. To the south, rapidly changing blotches smeared over the stars. Directly overhead, they swirled around the Big Dipper like oil on water. To the north, one strong band stretched over the resort in a sort of radioactive rainbow.
Thanks to temperatures well above zero, were able to stay out for the whole show, which was more than an hour. It was one of those rare things I can say was worth losing sleep over.
The next installment of the aurora was on the last night, not long after dark. All we needed was to step onto the porch of our little rented cabin near North Pole. The display was stronger, but much shorter.
Out of six nights, we were able to observe the aurora twice. If we hadn’t succeeded in that at all, the entire trip would have felt a bit hollow. Considering how cloudy it was all week, we counted it a minor triumph.
As unique and memorable as that was, our days hardly took a back seat to the nights. The week was positively packed with activities, sightseeing and great restaurants.
Sunday and Monday were spent walking around Fairbanks, learning about its history and culture.
On Tuesday we took part in an age-old tradition from that part of the world: dog sledding. That alone is an entire story.
Friday was the day for a road trip down Richardson Highway, possibly the most scenic road I’ve ever driven.
And that was only the beginning. After two-and-a-half hours we reached Castner Glacier, where, with a modest hike, it is possible to walk into the glacier itself.
Hidden by the hummocks of rocky deposits, a great, yawning ice cave beckons from the base of the glacier.
It is formed and maintained by glacial meltwater in the warm season. That water stops flowing in winter, which makes it possible to go inside and observe the raw ice and its accumulated debris, as well as varied ice crystal formations.
Having taken an entire college course on glaciers and the geology of the last ice age, it was a real treat for me and something I won’t soon forget.
However, the crowning jewel of the trip occurred the day before.
It almost seemed silly to go ice fishing in Alaska; after all, I do plenty of that here in Minnesota.
But I feel there is value in doing something familiar in another place, to experience and appreciate it in a different way. In this case, my instincts were correct.
I booked an outing with Alaska Fishing & Raft Adventures, which was recommended by someone very much in the know. Owner and European transplant Reini Neuhauser suggested we take the 9 a.m. slot, which should give the best chances for catching.
He wasn’t wrong.
Those fish were eager participants from the moment I first sent my bait down. It didn’t take long to bring up the first, a pint-size coho salmon.
That particular lake is stocked with arctic char, rainbow trout and coho and king salmon. They say there is also a chance to catch grayling, which enter through a short connection to the Chena River.
I figured anything other than rainbows would be some kind of “first,” which is always a big deal to me.
That coho was the first salmon I’ve ever caught through the ice (which is itself a rare opportunity).
Our guide Jake promptly took it outside to keep until we had enough to cook. Amy began hooking into them, as did a father/son duo from Georgia when they arrived a bit late.
They struggled a little to get the hang of it, but Jake helped them figure it out. Eventually, the boy caught the best fish of the day— a respectable rainbow— which was also escorted out to the meat locker.
The bite tapered off slowly. Conversation picked up as more time accumulated between nibbles.
Jake stuffed more birch into the wood stove, and the father uncapped a bottle of cheap whiskey. Though he said they’d never been ice fishing before, I guess that stereotype made its way down to Dixie.
After a while, Jake set an iron pan on the stove and added oil and seasoning. He stepped out long enough to grab the plate of salmon and trout fillets, then laid them sizzling in the pan.
An irresistible scent circulated through the house. Up until that moment I had my doubts. Then I couldn’t wait.
Once done, the fish was served on plates with saltines. It was nothing short of delicious. The seasoning, whatever it was, was perfect.
The skin of the salmon was cooked to a light, tasty crisp. As much as I hate to admit it, it’s the best thing I’ve ever eaten in a fish house.
After that, we hopped out to pull some more fish topside in the sun. Amy caught a rainbow — her first — and I caught one that Jake said was “probably a king.”
It’s apparently hard to tell when they’re on the small side.
I won’t dwell on whether it was or wasn’t. Neither will I count it as my first king salmon through the ice. Without knowing for sure, it wouldn’t seem right.
Besides, catching one for certain is a good enough excuse to go back.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
