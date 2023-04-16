By Roy Heilman
April is kind of a bummer.
Unless you like whiplash, that is.
Snow shovels, umbrellas, and sunscreen are equally likely on any given day (with luck, we get all three on consecutive days).
One round of “Fool’s Summer” came and went this week. Soon the rains will come, and snow is not yet out of the question.
Aside from a lack of mosquitoes, there’s not much to like.
So, what’s a guy to do when the world is gray and soggy, and good weather is measured in minutes instead of months?
Fish, of course.
Chase the sun and sit on a bank somewhere. Catch some supper.
That’s just what I did this week with Tyler Winter, whom I met in January at the DNR Roundtable (and consulted for Rough and Ready, 2/5/23). In addition to being a native fish advocate, he’s keenly in touch with what’s going on in our waterways.
He offered at the time to take me sucker fishing once warm weather set in. Maybe he was just being polite, but to me it was an iron-clad contract.
So, we sat down this week at his secret spot I’ll simply call Redacted Lake, literally between the first open water and the last snow drifts. Once nightcrawlers were deployed, we kicked back and enjoyed the day.
And there was lots to enjoy, beyond the sun warming our backs.
For one thing, it was clear the vanguard of the migration had arrived. Mallards, wood ducks, swallows and osprey circled the area. Coots scooted around nervously. Loons and mergansers deployed on foraging missions between icebergs.
And there were geese. Relentless, noisy geese.
I’m not complaining, mind you. Far from it.
That time in the sun, taking in the sights and sounds while waiting for rod tips to twitch, was for me the last nail in winter’s (the season) coffin.
Tyler Winter, on the other hand, was only getting warmed up for the year. If ever there was a sucker pro, it might be him.
It took about five seconds for him to catch the first fish of the day. My first white sucker was soon to follow, and I was tempted to think it would be easy.
Two fish on the stringer can do that to you.
They were cooperative for about the first hour-and-a-half, then tapered off.
Tyler and I got to talking about all things related to under-appreciated fish, including the No Junk Fish bill, which is alive and kicking in the state legislature. Sounds like it will have a good chance of making it into law.
That’s a good thing, because it’s time we give native fish their due. Biologists and fisheries professionals have woken up to their multi-faceted value in our ecosystems.
But, as we discussed, ordinary folks have a long way to go.
Misinformation and plain ignorance plague our relationships with fish like white suckers, which are both important prey species for predator fish and good food for humans.
The conversation turned to all the different kinds of fishing folks do these days. I mused about how dedicated bass anglers wouldn’t be caught dead sitting on a muddy shoreline, hoping for something with a sucker mouth to bite.
Moreover, many of them say they never eat fish anyway.
Tyler pointed out how bass fishing is all about covering water in a fast boat with an emphasis on finding fish, whereas angling for so many other species like suckers, redhorse, catfish and sturgeon is usually about sitting in one place and waiting for the fish to come to you.
The styles could not be any more different. I thought that was an interesting observation.
In all, about eight suckers found their way onto our hooks over the course of three hours. True to form, I could claim only one to Tyler’s seven.
I also caught a carp, which, come to think of it, counts for basically nothing. It’s no consolation at all for such a poor showing.
But the outing itself was the prize. It was a top-notch day, which I capped off by taking two suckers home.
Tyler wasn’t planning to keep any at first. But the thought of what he calls “homemade fish sticks” was apparently too tempting to ignore, so he took some as well.
As we reached our parking place on the street, a nearby resident slowed down to see what we’d caught.
“White suckers,” we said.
The look on his face was hard to read. I thought maybe he doubted that suckers could be eaten. His reply harkened back to our previous conversation, and the non-understanding of native fish by the general population.
“Yeah, they’re trying to take those out of the lake. ‘Cause they’re not native here.”
Tyler shot me a look that seemed to say, “Uh, what?”
We did our best to explain that white suckers are in fact native and needed, and that carp were the target of removal efforts.
He wasn’t buying it. The conversation bounced back and forth a couple times with no resolution.
He drove off abruptly.
“See what we’re up against? That’s why I do what I do,” said Tyler.
As one who goes through a lot of effort to change hearts and minds about “rough” fish, he was clearly frustrated. I was too, though probably not as much as him.
Those feelings of frustration melted away that evening, when I took the first bite of the sucker cakes I made. For a first attempt, it was a homerun.
The recipe from rough fish.com was simple and perfect. When my wife voiced her enthusiastic approval, I knew it would not be the last time I’d be chasing the ice-out that way.
Seasonal whiplash be damned.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
