The Minnesota DNR website is a massive beast, with far more content than the average person could need.
With literally tens of thousands of pages, it has largely been a one-way fire hose of information.
But that’s starting to change, to the benefit of fish and wildlife management. There are now several opportunities for the public to interact with the department, providing input and data for various purposes.
Earlier this year at the DNR Roundtable, fisheries section manager Brad Parsons explained how soliciting public comments online has improved the special-regulation making process.
“Where we’ve really gotten better over the last few years is getting more online input. We’ve gone from having nobody show up at a public meeting to getting thousands of comments. So, we’re really reaching a broader audience. I think it makes it stronger,” he said.
In 2018, a bear tracking app was launched on the DNR website, to allow users to report when and where bears are spotted outside what is considered the “primary” bear range. It is thought Minnesota’s bear population is expanding southward and westward, and through the public’s help, researchers hope to get a clearer picture.
With time, that body of data will only grow more useful.
Another up-and-coming project promises to change deer management statewide. As of 2020, firearms season deer hunters can offer their daily observations in a concise survey, which will help inform management of deer, bears, turkeys and more.
It is an expansion of a bowhunter survey that began in 2017.
Unfortunately, participation dipped in 2020 and 2021, to the point where there were only 49 observations submitted last year.
According to Eric Michel, Madelia-based DNR ungulate research scientist, “There’s not much you can do with that. The past couple years we haven’t had the sample size we were hoping for.”
That was disappointing to hear because, as it happens, I started participating in 2020. In addition to deer seen, it was exciting to be able to report the somewhat rare sighting of a fisher that year.
Due to low overall participation, however, it may have been for naught.
On the brighter side, the DNR made a publicity push for the program this year through broadcast and print media, press releases and email. Participation is way up. Just before the firearms opener, there were almost 1,000 observations logged. As of early last week, that number was more than 3,600.
“This level of participation is great from a statistical standpoint,” said Michel.
Through mandatory registration, he explained, deer harvest statistics have been the main driver of population modeling. However, there are many variables which are hard to account for through harvest data.
Gathering information for population modeling beyond harvest data has traditionally been labor intensive — and costly. Michel said taking to the air can work well, but flying also presents challenges that may yield inconsistent data.
“Aerial surveys are effective when you can fly them, but the reality of it is they’re really highly weather-dependent. And we have a large area to fly, so we’re just not getting enough data from those surveys to really make them useful. And they’re expensive, and they’re dangerous. They’re one of the more dangerous things you can do as a wildlife biologist.”
Compared to flying aerial surveys, deer hunter input turns the ratio of information to expense on its head, not unlike the fisheries division’s success with online comments. This is obviously a boon for those who have to work within the constraints of fish and wildlife budgets — which aren’t known for being generous.
In addition to getting more mileage out of allotted resources, Michel sees it as an opportunity for the rest of us.
“Deer hunters get to actively help in deer management in the state of Minnesota, and in return, we’re getting a ton more information than we’d normally be able to get. So it’s really a win-win situation.”
When the survey gathers enough data, Michel said the benefits will begin to flow.
“The biggest thing we’re hoping to get from these observations is a metric. Essentially what we’re calculating is the number of deer observed per hour. And that’s just a metric to overall population size. Once we get 3 to 5 years of data, we can really start looking at what that trend looks like over time and compare it to our density estimate that we’re getting from the population model.”
In the event of robust participation, Michel expects to get additional data like age and sex ratios, which help inform population modeling.
“If we can get the sample sizes that we need, we can calculate number of fawns per doe, and that can give us a rough estimate of fecundity. And that is actually something we can use directly in the population model as a better estimate for recruitment. So there’s lots of things that we can potentially get from this survey.”
As for taking the survey, it’s quick and easy, accessed by a link near the top of the Deer Hunting
web page. No personally identifying information is collected. Michel thinks streamlining the survey may have contributed to its success so far this year:
“I think that’s one reason we have increased participation; we simplified the survey and made it easier to log your sightings on your phone. You know, after you get down out of your stand, you just pull it up. Before this year you had to know your DNR number, and not a lot of people know that offhand … and that could be one barrier. So we removed a lot of that just to try and make it easier.”
Hunters may be tempted to think that if they don’t observe any deer when they’re afield, it’s not worth reporting. Michel underscored the contrary: “One of the biggest things that we continue to emphasize is the importance of logging your sightings even if you’re not seeing deer. That becomes really important when we’re calculating that deer-observed-per-hour, and if it’s biased toward people reporting only when they see deer, that’s not giving us a realistic outlook either. So, even if you’re not seeing deer, that’s really important information.”
In addition to numbers of deer, hunters are asked to report sightings of turkeys, bears, bobcats and several other species. Michel doesn’t need that information, but makes it available to others in the department for their purposes. He said it’s quite possible that data collected for species like turkey and bear could be used similarly to the way he plans to use it for deer.
“There’s so much utility out of this survey that there’s a lot of potential here,” he said.
I asked if participation in the survey could possibly be too high, if there was a limit to what would be useful.
“No. The more the better.”
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
