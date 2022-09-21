I didn’t mean to do it, but the other day I scared the stuffing out of a grocery store employee.
It was early on a Saturday morning (the best time to shop is before the majority of the population has gotten out of bed) and I needed to get some diced tomatoes for the chili I was going to make later that day.
An employee was kneeling in front of the canned tomatoes, and I assumed she saw me approaching, my hand outstretched for the can of tomatoes I wanted. That was the wrong assumption. As I reached for the can, softly saying, “Excuse me,” I clearly interrupted some mighty focused thinking since she yelped and jumped a good two inches in the air. Then she gave me the most irritated look I’ve received in quite some time.
After apologizing, I retreated to the shopping cart where my husband was waiting. “You sure woke her up,” he commented.
I certainly did, but quite unintentionally. Frankly, I don’t know how anyone could miss me. I’m five feet ten inches tall and the only thing I ever buy in size petite are earrings. Still, my encounter with the stacker made me think how there are quite a few things that silently sneak up on us while we’re blithely paying attention to something else.
Such as Mondays. Isn’t it interesting how it’s a universal comment that we “don’t know where the weekend went,” which is usually followed by, “how can it be Monday already?”
No one ever feels that a weekend has snuck up on them. I’ve never heard anyone say, “How can it be Friday already?” Instead, we count down the days and anticipate the weekend with all the greedy glee of a 5-year-old waiting for his birthday party, complete with paper hats and presents he won’t have to share with anyone else.
Another thing that tends to sneak up on people is winter. It’s like we’re in a state of constant denial and refuse to accept that yes, come December it is going to be dark out at 5 p.m. and there’s an extremely high possibility that, not only is it going to snow, but the streets are also going to freeze and no one is going to shovel the driveway for us no matter how much we whine.
Instead of sensibly stocking up on de-icer and thermal underwear, we talk about that winter when the grass was brown all the way to February and neglect to get our flu shots until March.
Dental appointments are also sneaks. After every cleaning I’ve ever had, I’ve left the dentist’s office thinking, “I’m going to floss three times a day for the next six months and, wow, are they going to be impressed with my gums when I come back!”
Then lo and behold, five and a half months have passed when I get a reminder that the time has come to return to the dreaded dental chair and while I haven’t totally neglected my gum health, I know I really need to knock off the strawberry Starbursts if I’m going to expect any kind of gold star when the hygienist looks into my mouth.
It would be stating the obvious to say old age sneaks up on us with a light footedness that puts Catwoman to shame. One minute you’re at a parent-teacher conference for your kids and the next you’re at a doctor-patient conference for your cholesterol. Frankly, I think that stinks.
I suppose the smart thing to do would be to try and become a little more aware of the world around us and perhaps do a touch of anticipating of all the things we don’t want to think about, like Monday mornings. Perhaps then we wouldn’t be quite so surprised quite so often. But I’m not sure that’s possible. I think we might be hardwired to look forward to the fun and shun the rest.
Or if not shun, at least ignore for as long as possible.
But I’ve learned my lesson. No more sneaking around grocery stores frightening clerks. From now on I’m going to walk loudly and carry a noisy cellphone. It will be safer for everyone that way.
