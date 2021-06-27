MANKATO — Matthew Higgins went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 7-3 Northwoods League victory over the La Crosse Loggers Sunday at ISG Field.
Jacob Wilson and Evan Berkey also had two hits for Mankato, and Cole Andavolgyi hit a two-run homer. The MoonDogs had 10 hits in the game.
Kolby Gartner got the win, tossing four scoreless innings in relief.
Mankato plays Monday at La Crosse.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.