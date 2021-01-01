MANKATO -- Minnesota State freshman defenseman Akito Hirose has been named the WCHA rookie of the month for December.
The Calgary, Alta., native registered three assists in four games played in December and posted a +2 rating, with 11 shots on goal and two blocked shots. Hirose had two assists in Minnesota State's 5-4 win over Bemidji State on Dec. 18.
He was named WCHA Rookie of the Week following the Mavericks' two-game series vs. Bemidji State on Dec. 18-19.
No. 5-ranked Minnesota State (3-1-1) begins WCHA action this weekend with a pair of league games at Northern Michigan on Saturday and Sunday.
