WASHINGTON— Here's a look at how Minnesota's senators voted during the week ending Sept. 17.
There were no key votes in the House.
Education official
The Senate on Sept. 14 confirmed the nomination of James Kvaal to serve as the Education Department's under secretary. Kvaal, a staffer in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was president of the Institute for College Access and Success starting in 2018. The vote was 58 yeas to 37 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Washington judge
The Senate on Sept. 14 confirmed the nomination of David Estudillo to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Washington. Estudillo has been a superior court judge in Grant County, Wash., since 2015; previously, he was a private practice lawyer specializing in immigration law. The vote54 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Massachusetts judge
The Senate on Sept. 14 confirmed the nomination of Angel Kelley to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Massachusetts. Kelley has been a judge on the Massachusetts district and then superior courts since 2009. The votewas 52 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
