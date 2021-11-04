ST. PETER — Two Gustavus Adolphus senior volleyball players were honored by the MIAC on Thursday.
Outside hitter Kate Holtan was named the player of the year, while Hailey Embacher shared the defensive player of the year honors.
Holtan led the conference in kills per set (4.35) and points per set (4.9), becoming one of just 17 players in MIAC history to be selected all-conference four times. Holtan ranks third in Gustavus history with 1,640 kills, and she’s the seventh player in conference history to win both rookie of the year and player of the year honors in a career.
Embacher totaled 158 digs in 37 sets, an average of 4.27 digs per set. She’s fourth in program history with 1,372 digs and is a two-time all-conference selection.
Gustavus’ Sarah Elliott was also named to the all-conference team, and Annalee Olson-Sola was named to the sportsmanship team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.