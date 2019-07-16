Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.