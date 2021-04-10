Waseca hadn't won a boys basketball state championship since 1918. At times Saturday, it looked like that drought may continue.
But in the final seconds, senior point guard Ryan Dufault rose up along the left baseline and released a soft, left-handed jumper that swished, setting off a celebration at the Waseca bench and with the few hundred fans in the Target Center stands.
The 51-49 victory over Caledonia in the Class AA championship game wasn't the high-scoring affair that many expected. It was a physical, defensive battle, but the outcome released some of the team's disappointment in a state runner-up effort in 2019 and a pandemic-halted run at a state title last March.
The victory completed a 23-1 season, and Waseca's seniors finished their careers with a 78-8 record in the last three seasons.
For more on the state championship game, see Page A9.
Chad Courrier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.