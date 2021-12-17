WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Dec. 17.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed by voice vote the following legislation: a bill (H.R. 6256), to ensure that goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China do not enter the United States market; and the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (H.R. 3537), to direct the Health and Human Services Department to support research on, and expanded access to, investigational drugs for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
HOUSE
Meadows contempt resolution
The House on Dec. 14 passed a resolution (H. Res. 851) to find Mark Meadows, President Trump's chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. The vote was 222 yeas to 208 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3: Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Islamophobia
The House on Dec. 14 passed the Combating International Islamophobia Act (H.R. 5665), sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to establish the Office to Monitor and Combat Islamophobia at the State Department. Omar said: "Islamophobia is global in scope and we must lead the global effort to address it." An opponent, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said: "This legislation is dangerously vague and unnecessarily duplicative. It doesn't frame things in terms of anti-Muslim persecution." The vote was 219 yeas to 212 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Debt ceiling
The House on Dec. 15 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 33) to increase the federal government's debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. The vote was 221 yeas to 209 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on Dec. 13 confirmed the nomination of Lucy Koh to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Koh, currently a federal district judge for northern California, was previously a private practice attorney and a federal prosecutor. The vote was 50 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Debt limit
The Senate on Dec. 15 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 33), to increase the federal government's debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Military spending
The Senate on Dec. 15 agreed to the House amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 1605), to authorize fiscal 2022 spending on the military, military construction projects, and military-related programs at the Energy Department. The vote was 88 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second appeals court judge
The Senate on Dec. 15 confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Sung to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Since 2007, Sung has been a private practice lawyer specializing in labor law and workers' rights. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New Hampshire judge
The Senate on Dec. 15 confirmed the nomination of Samantha Elliott to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for New Hampshire. Elliott has been a private practice lawyer since 2006, focusing on commercial and employment law. The vote was 62 yeas to 37 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Ambassador to China
The Senate on Dec. 16 confirmed the nomination of Nicholas Burns to serve as the U.S. ambassador to China. Burns, a longtime diplomat in the State Department, has been an ambassador to NATO and to Greece. The vote was 75 yeas to 18 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Economic diplomacy
The Senate on Dec. 16 confirmed the nomination of Ramin Toloui to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs. Toloui, currently an economics professor at Stanford University, was previously an investment manager at PIMCO and a Treasury Department official during the Obama administration. The vote was 76 yeas to 13 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Religious freedom
The Senate on Dec. 16 confirmed the nomination of Rashad Hussain to serve as the State Department's Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom. Hussain was a senior official in several roles during the Obama administration, including Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The vote was 85 yeas to 5 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
