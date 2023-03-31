WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending March 30.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed the following measure by voice vote: the Undersea Cable Control Act (H.R. 1189), to require the development of a strategy for eliminating the availability to foreign adversaries of products and technologies for deploying undersea telecommunications cables.
The Senate also passed the Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act (S. 777), to increase, effective December 1, 2023, the rates of compensation for veterans with service-connected disabilities and the rates of dependency and indemnity compensation for the survivors of certain disabled veterans.
HOUSE
Parents and schools
The House on March 24 passed the Parents Bill of Rights Act (H.R. 5), to make federal funding for local elementary and secondary schools contingent on them notifying a student's parents of their rights regarding awareness and oversight of the school's policies, finances, and procedures. The vote was 213 yeas to 208 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Not voting: no
Organ harvesting
The House on March 27 passed the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act (H.R. 1154), to direct the president to impose sanctions on foreigners who traffick in organs taken from people forcibly, and have the State Department revoke the passports of people convicted of forced organ trafficking crimes. The vote was 413 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Status of China
The House om March 27 passed the PRC Is Not a Developing Country Act (H.R. 1107), sponsored by Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., to direct the State Department to advocate that international organizations stop classifying China (PRC) as a developing country, which results in beneficial treatment by those organizations. The vote, was unanimous with 415 yeas.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
LNG exports
The House on March 29 agreed to an amendment to the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), to express the sense of Congress as criticizing the denial of permits for the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal that would have been built on the Oregon coast. The vote was 221 yeas to 208 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Fossil fuel tax increases
The House on March 29 agreed to an amendment to the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), to express the sense of Congress as criticizing the tax increases on oil and natural gas proposed in President Biden's fiscal 2024 budget request. The vote was 228 yeas to 206 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Natural gas stoves
The House on March 29 agreed to an amendment to the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), to bar the Energy Department (DOE) from implementing regulations to block the sale of natural gas-fueled stoves to consumers. The vote was 251 yeas to 181 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Phillips, McCollum, Omar
China purchases of farmland
The House on March 30 approved an amendment to the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), that would bar China's Communist Party from buying American farmland or land used to generate renewable energy. The vote was 407 yeas to 26 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Energy policy
The House on March 30 passed the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), to make a variety of changes to federal energy policies. Changes include: faster regulatory reviews of energy development projects, barring the president from banning hydraulic fracturing (fracking) of wells, removing some restrictions on oil and natural gas imports and exports, and ending several federal programs subsidizing measures such as building energy efficiency improvements. The vote was 225 yeas to 204 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Pandemic response treaties
The Senate on March 28 rejected an amendment to a bill (S. 316) that would have required Senate ratification before the U.S. joined any convention or agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response reached by the World Health Assembly, which is part of the World Health Organization. The vote was 47 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Military action against Iran
The Senate on March 28 rejected an amendment to a bill (S. 316) that would have stated that the president retains authority to use military force against Iran's military and its actions against U.S. soldiers in the Middle East. The vote was 41 yeas to 55 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Afghanistan investigation
The Senate on March 28 rejected an amendment to a bill (S. 316) that would have established a Joint Select Committee on Afghanistan in Congress to make an investigation into the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan in summer 2021. The vote was 33 yeas to 62 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Oversight of Ukraine aid
The Senate on March 28 rejected an amendment to a bill (S. 316) that would have established an Office of the Special Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance, to be charged with overseeing the use of aid sent to Ukraine in its war with Russia. The vote was 26 yeas to 68 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Iraq wars authorizations
The Senate on March 29 passed a bill (S. 316) to repeal the 1991 and 2002 resolutions that authorized use of military force against Iraq. The vote was 66 yeas to 30 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Regulating waterways
The Senate on March 29 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 27), to disapprove of and void an Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency rule issued this January that defines Waters of the United States (WOTUS). Such waters would be subject to regulation under the Clean Water Act. The vote was 53 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Ending national COVID emergency
The Senate on March 29 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 7), to end the national emergency in response to Covid that was declared by President Trump on March 13, 2020. The vote was 68 yeas to 23 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar
Voting no: Smith
State department official
The Senate on March 30 confirmed the nomination of Richard Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. Verma, U.S. ambassador to India during the Obama administration, is currently Mastercard's chief legal officer and head of global public policy. The vote was 67 yeas to 26 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Industrial base policy
The Senate on March 30 confirmed the nomination of Laura Taylor-Kale to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy. Taylor-Kale has been a senior official at the World Bank, an official in the second Obama administration, and most recently was a Council on Foreign Relations research fellow for innovation and economic competitiveness. The vote was 63 yeas to 27 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
