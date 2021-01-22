WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted on major issues during the weeks ending Jan. 15 and Jan. 22.
HOUSE
Impeaching President Trump a second time
Voting 232 for and 197 against, the House on Jan. 13 adopted an article of impeachment (H Res 24) charging President Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in prompting a deadly assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of his supporters. A Senate trial on the article will be held after President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. The vote followed the House's impeachment of Trump in December 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, making him the only president to be impeached twice. The article included wording from Section 3 of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment, which bars from future government office any federal or state official who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the United States or given "aid or comfort to the enemies...."
All 222 Democrats supported the article and 197 of the 227 Republicans who voted were opposed to it. The 10 Republicans voting for impeachment were Reps. David Valadao of California, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, John Katko of New York, Peter Meijer and Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Tom Rice of South Carolina, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington and Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
A yes vote was to impeach the president.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: None
Removing President Trump by 25th Amendment
Voting 223 for and 205 against, the House on Jan. 12 passed a non-binding resolution (H Res 21) calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment proceedings to remove President Trump from office. Pence had already announced he would not do so. Under Section 4 of the amendment, if the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members declare in writing to the president pro tempore of the Senate and speaker of the House that the president "is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office," the vice president immediately becomes acting president with full executive duties and powers.
A yes vote was to use the 25th Amendment to remove the president.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Waiver for secretary of defense
Voting 326 for and 78 against, the House on Jan. 21 approved a waiver (HR 335) allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though he has been out of uniform for less than the seven-year hiatus required by law in keeping with the American principle dating to 1783 of civilian control of the military. Austin retired in April 2016.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum
Voting no: Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Not voting: Hagedorn
SENATE
Waiver for secretary of defense
Voting 69 for and 27 against, the Senate on Jan. 21 joined the House (above) in granting a waiver (HR 335) allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though seven years have not elapsed since his retirement as the law requires in keeping with the American principle dating to 1783 of civilian control of the military. Austin retired in April 2016. There was no debate on the bill.
A yes vote was to send the bill to President Biden.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Tina Smith, D; Amy Klobuchar, D
Voting no: None
Not voting: None
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence
Voting 84 for and 10 against, the Senate on Jan. 20 confirmed Avril D. Haines, 51, as director of national intelligence, elevating her as the first woman to lead the U.S. intelligence community. Created in response to 9/11, her office is charged with overseeing the 16 U.S. civilian and military spy agencies. An attorney and trained physicist, Haines was deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013-2015, the first woman to hold that office, and before that a top aide to former President Barack Obama on security issues.
A yes vote was to confirm Haines.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense
Voting 93 for and two against, the Senate on Jan. 22 confirmed retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III as secretary of defense. He is the first African-American to hold the position in its 74-year history. When Austin, 67, retired from active duty in April 2016, he was leader of the United States Central Command. He was the last commanding general in Iraq between 2010-2011 and directed the drawdown of U.S. troops there.
A yes vote was to confirm Austin.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
