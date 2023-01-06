WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during past week.
The House this week held numerous votes in deliberating who will be its speaker for the 118th Congress. Members from Minnesota voted consistently throughout.
Voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California: Brad Finstad, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting for Rep. Hakeem Jefferies of New York: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D04; Ilhan Omar, D-5
It is not clear when the House will decide on speaker. No action on legislation can occur until a speaker is chosen.
The Senate took no key votes this week.
