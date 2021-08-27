WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's House delegation voted during the week ending Aug. 27. The Senate was in recess.
Tribal children
The House on Aug. 23 passed a bill to extend to five years the deadline for the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children to submit its report to the federal government on federal programs and policies that involve American Indian children. The vote was 418 yeas to 7 nays.
Voting yes: Jim Hagedorn, R (1st); Angie Craig, D (2nd); Dean Phillips, D (3rd); Betty McCollum, D (4th); Illhan Omar, D (5th), Tom Emmer, R (6th), Michelle Fischbach, R (7th); Pete Stauber, R (8th)
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Budgeting process
The House on Aug. 23 passed the Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act, to require federal government agencies to publish their budget justification materials on the Internet. The vote was 423 yeas to 1 nay.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Reviewing voting practices
The House on Aug. 24 passed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill would change the criteria for federal review of changes to voting procedures by state and local governments by requiring those governments to seek federal preapproval, before making changes, if they are found to have violated voting rights too many times in the past 25 years. The vote was 219 yeas to 212 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
