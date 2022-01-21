WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Jan. 21.
HOUSE
Aid to schools
The House on Jan. 18 passed the Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act (S. 2959), to change procedures for local educational agencies to apply for federal Impact Aid funds in fiscal 2023. The vote was 414 yeas to 6 nays.
Voting yes: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, D-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Recognizing Black hockey player
The House on Jan. 19 passed the Willie O'Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act (S. 452), to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Willie O'Ree, the first Black to play in the National Hockey League. The vote was unanimous with 426 yeas.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
VA benefits system
The House on Jan. 20 passed the Ensuring Veterans' Smooth Transition Act (H.R. 4673), to have the Department of Veterans Affairs automatically enroll eligible veterans, with the veterans' consent, into the agency's health care system. The vote was 265 yeas to 163 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
Debating election bill
The Senate on Jan. 19 agreed to uphold a ruling by the Senate Chair that allowed senators to offer amendments and raise points of order regarding the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (H.R. 5746). Rejecting the ruling could have resulted in senators being required to engage in a talking filibuster in order to avoid a vote on the bill. The vote, on Jan. 19, was 52 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Appeals court judge
The Senate on Jan. 20 confirmed the nomination of Holly Thomas to serve as a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Thomas, a California Superior Court judge for Los Angeles County since 2018, was previously a Justice Department lawyer and lawyer for the New York government. The vote was 48 yeas to 40 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
