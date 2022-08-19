WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's House delegation voted during the week ending Aug. 18. The Senate took no votes during that period.
Following the House vote last Friday, that chamber joined the Senate in a recess that is scheduled to last until September.
HOUSE
Energy, taxes, healthcare programs
The House on Aug. 12 agreed to the Senate amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376). The bill's spending measures include changes to Medicare prescription drug programs and various subsidies for non-fossil fuel sources of energy and energy efficiency programs, while its tax policy changes include a 15 percent alternative minimum tax on large companies and about $80 billion of increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The vote was 220 yeas to 207 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCullum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Brad Finstad, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber R-8
