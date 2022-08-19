Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.