I was at a big ol’ chain drugstore last week when a woman began walking up and down the aisles shouting, “Hello? Does anyone work here? Can anyone help me?”
I felt for her, but I felt even worse for the invisible clerk who was undoubtedly doing seven other tasks while simultaneously trying to man the checkout counter. It seems like no matter where you go lately, there aren’t enough people working there, a situation that most definitely calls for some kind of “60 Minutes” investigation.
These are strange days. A recent poll said that, while there are roughly 11 million job openings, there are only around 5.5 million job seekers. Clearly, the seekers aren’t applying at any drugstores.
What I want to know is what are the people who are eligible to work doing instead and how can they afford it? Because if it’s legal and doable, I might want to get on board. Is it possible there is a large unpublicized portion of the population that has come into inheritances or are lottery winners?
Unlikely. I know many people who have received decent inheritances, but none so decent they were able to tell their bosses to take their jobs and put them where the sun don’t shine, as we used to so eloquently say back in the 1970s.
And the lottery? That seems even more unlikely. Take it from someone who has been faithfully buying lottery tickets for the past 35 years and whose biggest one-time win was $100. If there is some secret lottery winner population out there, busily buying yachts, champagne and expensive purses while not working, I don’t want to know about it. Envy is a hard color to wear.
It’s possible a big portion of the non-workers are going to school or retired early. Then there’s the possibility a lot of people have figured out a way to live without punching a timeclock every day. Maybe they’ve changed from an upper bracket lifestyle to living in a tent in their parents’ backyard. Maybe they’ve sold everything they own and are backpacking through Europe.
Or maybe they just don’t want to work a job they don’t want to work and have figured out some other way to make it through life.
I am old enough to remember when it seemed like every college graduating class was told “good luck!” because there weren’t any jobs for teachers, nurses, journalists, etc., and many people ended up in a completely different field simply because they couldn’t find a job in their major. Now it seems like there aren’t enough people with the right skill set to fill a lot of jobs so it would be a good thing if many of them are in school learning those skills.
But if they aren’t in school and they aren’t retired, what are they doing? And how’s that, well, working for them? Do they have enough income to live on? Do they have enough to do to fill their hours? Are they happy? And do they ever think about their Social Security benefits?
I’m curious not just because I’m nosy (although ask anyone who knows me and they will tell you, yes, she’s really nosy). Workplaces have been playing up the “work-life balance” over the past few years which basically means you’re supposed to minimize work-related stress while figuring out a sustainable way to work while taking care of your health and well-being.
I think that’s a lovely thought, but good luck figuring out how to do that while working 40 hours a week and squeezing the life part into the weekend and a two-week vacation every July.
So if the people who aren’t working at drug stores, restaurants, mechanics shops, malls, schools, hospitals and everywhere else they aren’t working have their work-life balance mojo going, I guess they’re doing all right.
But I still want to know how they’re doing it. We nosy types are like that.
