HUTCHINSON -- Sam Rensch scored 22 points to lead Hutchinson past Mankato West 82-78 in a Section 2AAA boys basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday.
West, the No. 5 seed, was led by Mekhi Collins' 27 points. Buom Jock scored 15 points, while Mason Ellwein had 12 points and Martez Redeaux had 10 points.
West finishes the season at 7-20. Hutchinson faces Mankato East at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus.
In other section games, Wyatt Olson scored 26 points to lead St. Peter past visiting Willmar 78-63.
Ethan Grant added 14 points, and Kaden Oeltjenbruns and Josh Johnson each scored 12 points.
St. Peter (19-8) faces Marshall on Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus. Marshall defeated Worthington 68-35 Wednesday.
