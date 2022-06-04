WASECA — Multiple injuries resulted when two vehicles collided on Highway 14 near Waseca around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Names of drivers were not released as of Saturday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred at the intersection with Waseca County Road 14 when one of the drivers attempted a left turn into westbound traffic.
The State Patrol said it will release more information about the parties involved at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.