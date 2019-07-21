EAGLE LAKE — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash a couple miles east of Eagle Lake Sunday morning. 

Just before 10 a.m.,the Minnesota State Patrol reported Kaylle Madison Matuszak, of Duluth, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer eastbound on Highway 14. She was attempting to cross onto northbound Highway 60 when her vehicle collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jack Jerome Klaehn, of Dexter. 

Both drivers and two passengers in the Silverado — Macy Marie Klaehn, 22, and Tambra Faye Klaehn, 60, both of Dexter, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato for non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers and passengers were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. 

