EAGLE LAKE — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash a couple miles east of Eagle Lake Sunday morning.
Just before 10 a.m.,the Minnesota State Patrol reported Kaylle Madison Matuszak, of Duluth, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer eastbound on Highway 14. She was attempting to cross onto northbound Highway 60 when her vehicle collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jack Jerome Klaehn, of Dexter.
Both drivers and two passengers in the Silverado — Macy Marie Klaehn, 22, and Tambra Faye Klaehn, 60, both of Dexter, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato for non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers and passengers were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The Free Press
