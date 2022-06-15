Apple’s new version of iOS includes a feature that’s destined to replace your passwords, along with a way to use your iPhone as a webcam.
Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference in Cupertino, California last week showed off new versions of operating systems for the Mac, iPad and iOS.
There are plenty of features to go over in the weeks and months to come, as the new software will not be released until the fall, but I wanted to highlight two new features that stood out to me.
Passkeys
Apple and others are looking to make your passwords obsolete.
There is a consortium of companies called the FIDO Alliance working toward eliminating password authentication.
Apple, Microsoft and Google are the leaders of the group.
All three companies have said they intend to support the new system on their operating systems within the next year.
Apple is first to release a feature called Passkeys, a new sign-in method that is end-to-end encrypted. Apple says Passkeys is stronger than common two-factor authentication and can also work on non-Apple devices.
Instead of entering a password, users can use a device like a phone or computer as the primary authentication device using Face ID or Touch ID.
Of course, it will take more than just the big three tech companies to make passwords go away, but it is good to see them all pulling in the same direction.
Camera Continuity
The best camera I own is inside my iPhone 13 Pro Max. In the new MacOS Ventura, you’ll be able to use iPhone cameras with your Macintosh computer in video conferencing apps like FaceTime, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
The Mac and iPhone make a wireless connection to bring the phone’s cameras into your videoconferencing apps.
The Camera Continuity feature also works with Center Stage, which is technology to keep you centered if you move around when you are speaking on camera. It can only follow you a bit to the left and right, but it is pretty slick.
Finally, if your phone has an ultrawide lens, there is a wild feature called Desk View, which provides an overhead view of the desk in front of your keyboard. This is similar to the overhead view provided by some cars in their backup cameras.
Camera Continuity might be a niche product for Apple users, but I love the flexibility it offers.
The Passkeys feature is one that most of us will be using in the next three years, so prepare to say goodbye to having to remember all those passwords.
