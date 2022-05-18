The other day a twentysomething was telling me how a male friend of hers wanted to know what he could do to attract females. Her advice? “Stop wearing cargo pants.”
Um, why?
“Cargo pants tell everyone he doesn’t think about clothes and if he doesn’t think about how he looks, he’s a loser. If he wants girls to think he’s cute, he should never wear cargo pants.”
Well, okay.
That same week another young person told me that she’d never date a certain guy because he was too “basic.”
Not wanting to show just how vast my ignorance is, I googled “basic” instead of asking what it meant and learned someone who is basic “is only interested in things that are mainstream and trending, such as pumpkin spice lattes and Ugg boots.”
Finally, another conversation with yet another young person (why is the world suddenly peopled with human beings who have never heard of Burt Reynolds or Space Food Sticks?) occurred the same week. The person I was talking to told me that fanny packs are popular again because they’re “ironic.”
“How is a fanny pack ironic?”
“Because it’s so obvious.”
Clearly the world has passed me by because I had no idea what this person was talking about so, once again, I turned to the online dictionary. I knew what ironic meant in the traditional sense, but I was stumped how to apply the traditional meaning to a fanny pack. Here is what I found:
“Ironic: happening in the opposite way as expected, such as being called into your supervisor’s office expecting a raise only to be fired.”
I wouldn’t call that ironic; I’d call it heartbreaking. But I understand the dictionary’s point — I suppose it would be ironic to think after your performance review you’re going to be able to buy a new car only to discover you’re going to have to start taking the bus.
But I still didn’t see how a fanny pack can be called ironic. Does it mean a fanny pack is supposed to be used in the opposite way as expected? Now how would that work out? Instead of wearing it above your fanny, would you wear it on top of your head or around your ankles? I am confused.
I didn’t get any less confused after reading an article that explained the three levels of Generation Z irony, starting with pre-irony (what Boomers consider ironic which might be trying to understand the new meaning of irony), followed by another layer of irony, “the exaggerated opposite of sincerity” and finally the last layer where “irony is muddled with the truth.”
Not only did I not understand the article, I still don’t understand why fanny packs are ironic.
On the upside, I now know that I am basically a basic person since I like pumpkin spice lattes and Ugg boots. And I don’t know how to break it to my husband, but even though he’s never worn a fanny pack in his life, all he wears are cargo pants so I guess he’s completely ironic which makes us your basic ironic couple, whatever the heck that might be.
What I find ironic is how fussy these kids are, not to mention just a tad judgmental. I’m trying to remember if my friends and I were just as judgy back when we were young. I’m sure we were, just as I’m equally sure we weren’t smart enough to come up with another definition for ironic.
I was tempted to tell all these young people looking for love to forget about what other people are wearing and listen to the same advice my mother gave me lo those many years ago. “Marry someone with a sense of humor,” she advised.
I was never quite sure how to take that, but she was right. Clothes, be they cargo pants, fanny packs, or a pair of Uggs, really don’t make the man or woman, but a sense of humor wears well forever.
