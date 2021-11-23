ST. PETER — Senior defensive lineman Zach Jakes received the Mike Stam Award to signify the MIAC's lineman of the year, headlining the Gustavus Adolphus' contingent that earned all-conference honors, the league announced Tuesday.
Jakes, who played at Mankato West, is the second Gustavus player in program history to receive the Mike Stam Award, joining Gustavus Hall of Famer Brent Staples (1998). Jakes shares the award with St. John's defensive lineman Seth Morem.
Jakes made 51 tackles, with 26 solos, and 13.5 tackles for loss. He led the team with six sacks. Jakes was also used on offense in short-yardage plays, catching two touchdown passes.
First-team All-MIAC honors also went to receiver Dalton Thelen, center Mitchell Borchardt, tackle Gunnar Johnson, linebacker Carson Dekam, defensive back Kaleb Scott and defensive back Ezekiel Sundberg.
Kicker Andrew Abegglen was the first-team specialist.
The eight first-team all-conference selections are the most by Gustavus since 1959 and tied for the second most since the MIAC announced its inaugural all-conference team in 1920.
Gustavus also had four players earn second-team honors: running back David Peal, receiver Jake Breitbach, defensive lineman Sam Jones and defensive back Nicolas Negron.
Honorable-mention honors went to tight end Ethan Sindelir, tackle Tommy Bigaouette and defensive back Andrey Denson. Quarterback Brett Hufendick was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.
Gustavus finished the season at 8-2, the best record since 1998, and 6-2 in conference games. The Gusties defeated Concordia 39-7 in the third-place game in the crossover game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.