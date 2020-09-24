Jamie Aanenson

Age: 44
Occupation: IT director
City of residence: North Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district?
My wife Erin and I have three daughters; Chloe is a freshman at West High, Cora is a third grader at Hoover and Ciah is a preschooler.
Do you have prior civic service experience?
I have served on community boards and chaired a senior center foundation.
Why are you running for School Board?
We find ourselves in some unprecedented times. I push myself in my day job to lead and manage. I believe this same passion is needed to assist the district through some of the challenges that have surfaced over the past few months. With three daughters in the district I am excited about taking on some responsibility for keeping this one of the best in the state.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
My main priority at this time is finding safe ways to ensure all students have the opportunity to be in school at their buildings as much as possible. By using real data and statistics I believe we can find many different avenues to allow our kids to be in school as long as proper foresight and planning is utilized.
I also am interested in keeping a keen eye on how taxpayer money is used and prioritized within the district.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
With my 20+ years in the IT field, I believe the district can improve tremendously in the technology offerings to our students. Technology is more than just equipment and offering a student a notebook, the key is allowing our children to unlock the potential that equipment holds.
Also from many discussions I have had with other parents I share some frustrations over what is seen as not full transparency in some decisions at both the individual school and district level. Some issues need honest discussion with all sides of the story being told.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
I believe we are getting close to a point where we will start to see adverse effects on our children not being in school due to this virus. The social aspect of learning is nearly as important as the academic portion. Being prepared with options for different scenarios during this pandemic is vital to make sure the kids don’t continue to be on the losing end of so many decisions.
Also being well prepared for the future growth of the district is vital to sustain some of the past excellence.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
With the issues that surfaced in 2020, I don’t think anyone is naive enough to truly believe there are not some racial and socioeconomic issues whether real or perceived within this district. The first step in addressing is honest dialogue between all groups of people. Finger pointing and personal agendas do nothing to further any cause. Different points of view need to be willing to actually listen and learn from each other, or nothing will ever inspire change.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
I am by nature very skeptical of referendum requests. At times they may be necessary to present to voters, but they should be the result of long-term planning and detailed to the point where an informed voter can make a decision on the merits of the plan.
How do you view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
I am not as concerned about how the district has handled the pandemic up to this point, most early decisions where handed down from the state level tying the hands of our local district.
I am much more concerned on how we move forward dealing with the pandemic. Decisions that affect our children’s education have to be made off of real data that is targeted to the specific environments they reside. Personal feelings and politics should never be the reason a decision is made that may affect our children for years to come.
The pandemic may require school boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
The first question in budget decisions should be what is in the kids' best interest. This pandemic may change many different aspects of our lives not just in the short term. If old or existing methods of education are not compatible with what may become the new norm in our world due to this pandemic, we have to be willing to change and not cling to past ideals. In my day job life we have had to make tough budget decisions because of this virus, but changing with the times may make us a stronger organization in the future.
