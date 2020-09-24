Janet Meegan 

Age: 45
Occupation: Social worker
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? I have a sophomore at West High School and a fourth grader at Jefferson Elementary School.
Do you have prior civic service experience? I was a parent representative on the Local School Council in Chicago.
Why are you running for School Board?
I want to help ensure MAPS will remain an excellent school district by providing equitable education to all of its students. I believe education is the foundation to live a healthy and productive life and I want to ensure that all of our children are receiving a well-rounded education. I have studied educational policy and have experience lobbying elected officials for education funding and policy change at the local and state level. I believe in public service and I would be grateful for the opportunity to serve our community by becoming a school board member.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
My top priorities are to ensure MAPS has a balanced budget that provides high quality services to our community and helps to lessen the achievement gap for low income and minority students.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
I think the district could improve the way it serves students and staff by increasing the pay for paraprofessionals. These are some of our hardest working staff members in our schools and the pay is abysmal.
We will also have a strong need for substitute teachers this year as staff members become ill and need to be quarantined. Substitute teacher pay is also very low, and it will be difficult to have adequate adult supervision if we do not increase sub pay.
I believe MAPS could also serve its students better by looking at more of a community school model.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
MAPS will be challenged to increase seats for students by building more schools or adding on to existing learning space.
We will continue to be challenged by increased diversity with MAPS playing an integral role in leading our community in ensuring that Mankato is a welcoming community for all of our members.
Federal cutbacks in education funding of recent years will continue to challenge us as we continue to do more with less. Ensuring strong schools will continue to attract families, encouraging economic growth while building a solid community with a tax base that funds our schools.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
It is a fact that there are racial and socioeconomic inequalities in our district which cause kids to fall behind. We need to make sure we are providing culturally relevant instruction, that we are helping to support families by helping them access programs and services that our community already has in place, that we are creating new services that are needed in collaboration with the wider community and that we are ensuring that discrimination of any kind is not tolerated.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
I would support a referendum request for a new school if it is determined that this is what is needed in our community. We have several beautiful, older school buildings in need of improvements such as air conditioning and facilities upgrades. These repairs/improvement needs are not going away, and the district needs to find a way to improve these facilities in coming years to continue providing equitable education for all of its students.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
I believe the district’s response to the pandemic to date has been appropriate given the science and data available to us. I believe the priority for 2021 is to continue to provide an appropriate response based on science and data focusing on student health and well-being.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
My priority and focus will always be on what is best for our students. Our students’ best interests will guide my choices if budget cuts are necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.