Harvest time is in full swing —don’t forget to save your herbs!
Herb butter is an easy go-to treat in the winter to remind us of the summer bounty. Making herb butters, AKA compounds, is easy.
Chop your favorite herbs together — such as basil, parsley and chives and fold into soft butter. Then refrigerate a bit to firm it up so you can shape it. Then, using plastic wrap or waxed paper, form it into a log and freeze it. When you want to use it, simply slice off the desired chunk and refreeze the rest. You can also freeze in containers or ice cube trays.
When I have added garlic, it seems to taste bitter when frozen, so I only add that later when using. A chunk of herb butter on vegetables or hot pasta is a summer treat in December.
Now is also a good time to make pesto starter packs for the freezer. Blend your basil with olive oil to make a paste and freeze in snack size bags, adding the rest later when you use it.
Get picky
On a Facebook Garden page I follow, a common theme is: When do I pick? When is it ripe? How will I know?
Soon, winter squash will be ready to pick — but how do you know when it’s ready? On butternut and buttercup squash, the appearance change in the stem is a good indicator. Instead of looking fresh and green, you will notice brown or tan striations in the stem portion or the stem may completely dry up. Also, the skin color may go from shiny to dull. Time is also an indicator as they can be full size weeks before being ripe.
Most winter squash are 75-100 days from planting. So even if it appears full grown in July, it’s not ripe. During years when spring comes early, winter squash may be ripened by mid-August. This year most everything is later than usual.
And no, acorn squash does not need to have an orange spot on the bottom to be ripe — simply not true. Having been a large-scale producer and eater of squash, I can verify this. Although it may have an orange spot, this is not a requirement.
Acorn squash do not have the stem color change like the others, but the skin will turn from shiny to dull when ready — the same skin change occurs on butternut. Squash can stay on the vine after it is ready with no issues, so no hurry to pick unless you have deer in the garden.
Frosty squash
When I have not paid attention to the advancing weather, namely frost — my quick fix to save the squash is to cover them with their own vines. Wearing gloves, fold back the vines onto the squash or pumpkins. Pumpkin vines especially have little shards of glass like spines on their vines. It doesn’t matter if you harm the vines, they will be dead by morning from the frost anyway. The idea is to protect the fruits from frost forming on them.
When harvesting, be sure to use a pruner and cut pumpkins and squash from the vine. If you attempt to just pull them off, the handle/stem often breaks off which then leaves a hole in the skin which is a perfect route for bacteria to start rotting your squash.
After harvesting, inspect them for damage or frost injury and eat those first. Frost injury will appear on the upper most exposed parts of the fruit as it is positioned in the garden, and the frosted area will appear a little darker in color. If you have time to pick before an unexpected frost, this is when having an empty wagon or wheelbarrow comes in handy. If you have too much to get hauled away in a timely manner, at least pick and pile it in the garden under a tarp if frost is predicted.
Frost on the pumpkin is not a good thing unless you like rotten spots! Undug potatoes and root crops will not be bothered by frost, so concentrate on the rest of your stuff first: peppers, tomatoes and sensitive herbs such as basil. Hopefully the first frost is a few weeks into the future, but best to be prepared with a plan.
The Mankato Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, in the Best Buy Parking lot.
