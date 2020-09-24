Jennifer Jacob

Age: 38
Occupation: Registered nurse
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? Four of my five children are students in the district.
Do you have prior civic service experience? I have volunteered for positions on the Bridges Advisory Committee (Bridges PTO) and Bridges Site Council (separate terms) over the past seven years.
Why are you running for School Board?
I am passionate about education and proud of Mankato Area Public Schools and the growth that has occurred over the past years, and want to assist in further positive growth moving forward.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
Continuing the work that has been started with the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership to assist in further growth toward equity within the Mankato Area Public School District would be a number one priority. Considering the ongoing changes needed within the district while in the midst of COVID-19 would be an additional priority, should I be elected to serve the Mankato area.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
It's important for individuals to be self-reflective of their current practices and assure that they are open to feedback on potential changes needed. As we see shifts in our society in the midst of our current situation, I believe it's important to assess the avenues of communication utilized to communicate with families to assure it is adequately relayed to those who need to receive it. I believe recognition of strengths of the staff members serving our students will encourage positive attitudes and increased pride carried forward to the students they serve.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
I believe budgeting will be a large portion of the challenge moving forward as our society will need to recover from the impacts of COVID-19. It will be important to assure that the greater good of all students and staff within the district is kept in mind as decisions are made moving forward.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Yes, I believe this is a real struggle within our society, especially in the Mankato area. I believe the district is making a positive step forward by contracting with MnEEP and I look forward to hearing the recommendations that are brought forward from their consultation and trust that our district representatives will determine what changes are the most impactful starting the process out. Should I be elected, I will support further reflection and growth based upon these recommendations.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
The number of students within our district is growing, and with that growth comes a need to prioritize where money should be directed to impact that growth. I believe a referendum will be necessary to assist our district in continuing to provide supportive facilities for all students within the district.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
I am proud of our Mankato Area Public School's school board and the decisions they have made in order to support parents and staff in their decisions to assure each student has the best environment for learning this school year. I know this decision didn't come easy. As we enter 2021, I believe the district needs to continue with the same forward thinking to assist in providing families with a feeling of safety within the schools, in the midst of COVID-19.
The pandemic may require school boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
When considering potential budget cuts, I believe the impact of each potential cut needs to be considered. It's important to assure that any cuts that would occur would have the lowest impact on the students and staff within the district. I also feel it would be important to consider the long-term impact of each potential cut, and whether there would be potential to re-allocate funds when the budget rebounds in the future.
