Jeremiah Myer

Age: 70
Occupation: Retired
City of residence: North Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? 2 grandchildren
Do you have prior civic service experience? Town Council member of Republic, Missouri
Why are you running for School Board?
I want to serve on the Mankato School Board for two reasons. First, I love being part of the North Mankato and greater Mankato community. It is the best!
Secondly I have a strong desire to not only be an active participant in our already strong public schools as our community faces an ever changing and uncertain future.
And lastly because I am truly thankful for the public education I received. It is because of my high school diploma I was able to achieve a middle income life for myself and my family.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
The constant struggle for adequate funding, how our public schools are funded needs to be re-imagined and the school board needs to be willing to thoughtfully explore all ideas brought to the table.
And lastly the school board needs to be the guardian of diversity and inclusiveness. Differences within our community and student body are not issues that need to be "worked through" — those differences are to be embraced and celebrated. Remember the most important part of "public education" is the PUBLIC part.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
Improve accessibility to the board members for parents, teachers and students by traveling from school to school and holding ongoing listening sessions and responding to concerns.
Get teacher and student support for a "greening" of the school district and the larger community.
Be radically inclusive of newer members of our district schools, whether teacher or student, while at the same time celebrating the best of our traditions and community values.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
The single most significant challenge is climate disruption, and how to prepare our young people for that challenge.
But the up close challenge is being inclusive even with an ever increasing diversity within our student body. The first can be addressed with a dynamic curriculum focusing on good environmental practices. And the the second by not seeing diversity as a problem but rather as a blessing for public education and the community. I believe in our teachers and our community to lead the way. And I believe the school board just needs to give them the tools.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Absolutely. Racism is as systemic here as it is elsewhere. The hard figures show that some 20% of Mankatoans live below the poverty line. And the majority of those folks are people of color, women or both. The very simple answer to a very complex question is to provide EVERY child with the very best education we possibly can. It is our sacred duty and one that I do not take lightly. Public education is the answer to most of our society's ills.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
Maybe. I would certainly support building improvements and technology improvements for both teachers and students.
As far as a new school I would need to look at long range projections and the possible impact of those on the community. It is never wrong to invest in public education, nor is it wrong to have a big vision; but in order to balance the very real checkbook, choices will be made.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
Certainly right now COVID-19 impacts how school happens, as it should. The current school board has put together a good plan for the start of the school year.
But if we have learned anything about the COVID virus, we know this; it will change and the next school board needs to be ready to adjust and change with it. Above all else continued steps and changes must place student and teacher safety at the top of concern.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
Without a doubt, tough decisions will have to be made. However our purpose must not waver and that is to provide the best public education to all students while ensuring teachers have every resource they need to do it. In the end it will be about priorities. My priorities will never waver from the students and teachers.
