LONDON — Boris Johnson has made a clear signal he’s ready to do a deal on Brexit, unveiling a compromise plan with enough concessions to keep the European Union at the table.
Today, the U.K. prime minister will start the work of winning support in Parliament for a deal that until recently would have been rejected both by Brexit hard-liners in his own Conservative Party and by members of Parliament from Northern Ireland.
As he unveiled his proposal Wednesday, Johnson threatened to walk away from talks if the EU didn’t agree with his compromise for the controversial backstop arrangement in Ireland — what he described as “essentially a technical issue.”
“Let us be in no doubt that the alternative is no deal,” he said in his first keynote speech as prime minister at his Conservative Party’s conference.
The U.K. is due to exit the EU on Oct. 31 and Johnson says he will never agree to delaying Brexit beyond that date, even if it means leaving without an deal — risking disruption at ports, to business supply chains, and to the security of food, fuel and water supplies. More than three years after Britain voted to leave the bloc, Johnson says most people just want Brexit done.
Johnson’s proposal to deal with the problem of the border between Northern Ireland, in the U.K., and the rest of Ireland, which is staying in the EU, is unlikely to be accepted by the EU as it stands. Although he insisted there would be no physical checks at the land border, it would require customs checks to take place somewhere.
But in other ways, the prime minister has moved a long way toward the EU. He proposes a regulatory border in the Irish Sea, effectively splitting Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. That’s something Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, said no prime minister could ever accept, and that the most ardent Brexiteeers in Parliament refused to back — until now.
Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, gave a cautious welcome to the move Wednesday, triggering the start of a two-week negotiation between the two sides to thrash out the finer points of a deal, ahead of an EU Council meeting Oct. 17-18.
