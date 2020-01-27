MANKATO — Minnesota State senior Zach Johnston was named the NSIC's Wrestler of the Week after earning a pair of individual wins.

Ranked No. 10 at 174 pounds, Johnston improved to 13-4 after posting 6-2 upset over No. 7 Phillip Springsteen of Mary and a 19-4 technical fall win over Joey Lopez of Minot State.

Johnston helped No. 17 MSU defeat Mary 29-12 and No. 23 Minot State 27-13.

Minnesota State travels to Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday.

