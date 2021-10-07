Julian Napravnik, the reigning WCHA Offensive Player of the Year, returns as a vital cog in the MSU offense.
After getting off to a rough start that included being scratched in MSU’s third game of the season in 2020-21, Napravnik became one of MSU’s best and most consistent players. He ended up leading the Mavericks with 28 points in 27 games.
“You see a young man fight through some adversity, and not only survive, but thrive. ... I’m proud for him, proud of him and I’m happy for him,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said last season after Napravnik received the award.
Napravnik earned one of three forward spots on the CCHA’s six-player preseason all-conference team.
In 105 career games, Napravnik, a senior, has 77 career points, including 29 goals and 48 assists. He also owns a career plus/minus rating of +46.
