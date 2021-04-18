Julian Napravnik was named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Year, finishing with 17 points in 14 league games.
He was also a first-team All-WCHA pick.
It was a forgettable start for Napravnik, who was scratched in MSU’s third game of the season. However, from that point forward, he played with a chip on his shoulder and quickly became one of MSU’s top forwards.
“I couldn’t wait for the games to prove to him that he doesn’t want to ever scratch me again,” Napravnik said of his benching in February. “I don’t want to be the guy that needs to be scratched to play the way I’m supposed to.”
Napravnik led the Mavericks with 28 points in 27 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.