Q. What’s the deal with kale? Is it really as good as everyone says it is? Is it better than other lettuces? How do I use it?
A. Move over, Popeye, and make room for the “king of greens,” kale. Kale has been gaining popularity due to its exceptional nutrient richness, health benefits and delicious flavor.
I’ll start by saying that eating a variety of natural, unprocessed vegetables (any variety) can do wonders for your health, but choosing super-nutritious kale on a regular basis may provide significant health benefits, including cancer protection and lowered cholesterol.
Kale belongs to the same family as cabbage, collards, broccoli and Brussels sprouts and is loaded with great nutrients. One cup of kale contains 36 calories, 5 grams of fiber and 15% of the daily requirement of calcium and vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), 40% of magnesium, 180% of vitamin A, 200% of vitamin C and 1,020% of vitamin K. It is also a good source of the minerals copper, potassium, iron, manganese and phosphorus.
To find the freshest kale, look for firm, deeply colored leaves with hardy stems. Smaller leaves will be more tender and milder in flavor. Leaves range from dark green to purple to deep red in color.
Store kale, unwashed, in an airtight zipped plastic bag for up to five days in the refrigerator.
Quick cooking preserves kale’s nutrients, texture, color and flavor. Rinse kale, chop it finely and add it to soups, stews, stir-fries, salads, egg dishes or casseroles.
Try topping pizzas with kale for added nutritional goodness. Steam kale for five minutes to make it more tender or eat it raw. You can also substitute it for spinach or collard greens in recipes.
Other fast and easy ways to prepare kale:
■ Make a simple salad with a bunch of thinly sliced kale, red pepper, onion, raisins and your favorite salad dressing.
■ Toss whole-grain pasta with chopped kale, pine nuts, feta cheese and a little olive oil.
■ Cover and cook a pound of chopped kale with a few garlic cloves and two tablespoons olive oil for five minutes; season with salt, pepper and a tablespoon of red wine vinegar.
■ Make kale chips by slicing kale into bite-size pieces, toss with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt, and bake for 15-20 minutes at 315 degrees in the oven.
Toss kale into your grocery cart to enrich the nutritional goodness of your diet and help you eat the recommended 4-5 servings of vegetables every day.
