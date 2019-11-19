MANKATO — Sydney Kanstrup had a hat trick to lead the Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey team to a 6-4 Big Nine Conference victory over Austin on Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
Emmy Schulz finished with a goal and an assist, and Kaylee Eykyn and Saisha Dau also had goals. Evey Johnson had two assists.
The Cougars led 4-1 after one period, but the Packers made it a 4-3 game early in the second before Dau and Kanstrup added goals in the middle frame.
East/Loyola outshot Austin 36-23. Hailey Baker made 19 saves for the win in goal.
The Cougars (3-0-0) play Mankato West at 6 p.m. Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.