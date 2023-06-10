MANKATO — Based on pilot project results and a kid-focused survey, the city of Mankato starting Monday will offer a new bus service to transport kiddos around town.
The service, called Kato Go Play, is free for youth and high school students.
To use the service, call 311 or 507-387-8600 to schedule a ride.
Kato Go Play provides next-day service. Advanced reservations are required and should be made as early as possible to secure a ride close to the desired pick-up or drop-off time. Cancellations require at least one hour in advance of the scheduled time.
Adult fares are $2 for a one-way ride or $4 for a round-trip ride. Flex passes cost $20 for 11 rides. They can be purchased from the bus driver (cash only) or at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, where checks and credit cards are also accepted.
"Community feedback is important, and we learned ways we could enhance the service to better help meet transit needs," said Shawn Schloesser, associate director of transportation planning services, in a statement.
Rides are available to the following Mankato destinations: Blue Earth County Library, Buscher, Highland, Hiniker, Tourtellotte, Wings Over White Oak and Sibley parks, Children’s Museum, Franklin Elementary, intersection of East Main and Kennedy streets (serving Thomas Park, East High and Kennedy Elementary), MYPlace, Prairie Winds Middle School, Rosa Parks Elementary, River Hills Mall Theater, Washington Elementary, West High School, Wow Zone and the YMCA.
And in North Mankato, rides are available to: Caswell Park, Monroe and Hoover elementary schools, Spring Lake Park Swim Facility and Taylor Library.
For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.