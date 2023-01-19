In a pair event, every trick counts. Today's deal comes from a tournament played in London. It was the final board at one table and found North-South in a relaxed, jovial mood.
South opened with a weak no-trump, showing 12-14 points. North used a transfer bid and then showed his second suit. A moment later, South was in six hearts.
West, Ashraf Sadek from Egypt, made the natural but unfortunate lead of a low spade. After winning with dummy's jack, declarer played a club to his ace and cashed the spade ace-king, discarding dummy's low diamonds.
After much thought, South continued with the heart queen, hoping that West didn't have a singleton king. West covered with the king, dummy won with the ace and East -- Tarek Sadek (no relation) -- dropped the eight. Next came the heart jack, Tarek playing the nine.
South started laughing, saying how lucky he was that the eight and nine of hearts had dropped doubleton. South played a heart to his seven. Then he finessed dummy's club jack, losing to the unguarded queen.
As you can see, if Tarek doesn't unblock in hearts, declarer is locked in the dummy and has no option but to cash the club king, dropping the queen. Conceding the overtrick would have cost East-West a lot of matchpoints. Obviously, though, when East followed to the third round of hearts, South should have worked it out. However, he didn't notice that East had the last trump; his concentration had lapsed.
That's a good moral for us all.
