Kenneth Reid

Age: 32
Occupation: Director of African American & Multicultural Affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? I do not have any children in the school system (yet), which allows me to serve the community with an objective lens of supporting all students and ensuring student success.
Do you have prior civic service experience? I do not have any prior civic service experiences.
Why are you running for School Board?
As an educator, I am passionate about enhancing our classroom curriculum and helping develop our youth into global ambassadors who are ready to compete in a diverse economy. This includes working alongside our community, parents, teachers, paraprofessionals, and superintendent to objectively evaluate and develop Mankato Area Public Schools. I am confident that I can support the school district in creating systemic ways to enhance students’ experiences through a lens of equity.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
My top priorities would be to enhance the quality of education in ISD 77 by: leveraging advocacy and leadership to expand academic excellence; listening and learning about the needs of parents, teachers, and community members; work to increase progress on closing the achievement gap for low income and racial and ethnically diverse students; and strengthen teacher retention through robust curricular, professional support services, and policies.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
Some of the ways we can improve service to students, families, and the community are by: increasing partnerships with local social service agencies that can assist families who are experiencing economic hardship; developing better relationships with local colleges to create peer mentoring programs that assist in identity development and the matriculation of students into higher education; and utilize community resources, such as the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and Greater Mankato Growth, to help develop our youth into global citizens of the world.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
One of the most significant challenges the district will face is the preparedness of staff to adequately meet the needs of the growing ethnically and culturally diverse student population.
Developing a strategic professional development plan to help increase cultural competency and the representation of diverse, multicultural groups in personnel is essential.
Access to financial resources (budget cuts and state appropriations) will also be a significant challenge for the district. We must be diligent about nurturing our relationships with civic servants, the business community, and postsecondary institutions to leverage their resources and political power to minimize the impact on the district.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
The achievement gap is evidence that there are racial and socioeconomic inequities in the district. We must assess what is currently being done by reviewing baseline data and benchmark objectives. We must also support the district in developing tangible programs that will provide evidence that the gap is narrowing.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
I would conduct a needs assessment and also hear from members of the district about the request. If the evidence indicates that the only way to new school improvements is to support a referendum, then I would endorse this decision.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
I believe the district is doing all that they can to keep the students and their employees safe. These are difficult decisions to make, but the district is open about their decisions, the timelines, and the adherence to local and state guidelines. They have a plan in place and are flexible if the plan needs to be adjusted based on the ebb and flow of the pandemic.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
The factors I would consider when evaluating budget cuts would be: impact on student and families, quality of the education and alignment of strategic goals, opportunities to share resources with local businesses and revitalize our economy, long-term sustainability, and leveraged relationships with other civil servants.
