Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.