MANKATO — Minnesota State’s Katie Taylor and Kornelius Klah have been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference track athletes of the week, which were announced Tuesday.
Taylor won the shot put at the Minnesota State Invitational on Friday, throwing an NCAA provisional 47-feet-4 1/4. Taylor also won the weight throw at 61-2 1/4, which is also a provisional mark.
Taylor ranks first in NCAA DII in the weight throw at 65-8 3/4 and seventh in the shot put at 47-10.
Klah won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.99, third-best in NCAA DII this season.
Minnesota State competes at the South Dakota State DII Invitational on Friday at Brookings, South Dakota.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.