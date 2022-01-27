MANKATO — Former Minnesota State women’s hockey player and Mankato East product Rebekah Kolstad will play for Team China at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Kolstad played at MSU from 2017-19, recording 13 goals and 11 assists in 66 career games as a Maverick.
She played professional hockey in 2019-20 with the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in Mytishchi, Russia, as part of the Zhenskaya Hockey League. She had eight goals and five assists in 27 games.
Kolstad joins Nina Tikkinen and Emilia (Andersson) Ramboldt as the only MSU women’s hockey players to have played in the Winter Olympics. Tikkinen played for Finland in the 2010 Games at Vancouver and the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia. Ramboldt played for Sweden in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, as well as the 2018 Games at Pyeongchang, South Korea.
