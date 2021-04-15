MANKATO — Alyssa Kosta pitched two complete games to help Bethany Lutheran sweep Crown 8-0 and 10-1 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader Thursday.
In the opener, Kosta allowed two hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Haley Stockman had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, and Zoe Kinakin had two hits and two RBIs.
Kosta gave up five hits with two strikeouts in the second game, and she also had three hits. Ana Christofferson had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Kinakin had two hits and two RBIs.
Bethany (9-11, 2-0 in UMAC) hosts St. Scholastica on Saturday.
