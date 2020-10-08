MANKATO -- Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet swept the Valley Conference meets at the Loyola course.
LCWMN won the boys race with 28 points, followed by Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain at 41 and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland at 59.
Loyola/Cleveland's Tyler Erickson was the individual winner in 17:31.4. LCWMN's Christian Fells was second at 18:19.4, followed by MTGHEC's Josh DeMaris at 18:22.4.
LCWMN also won the girls race with 21 points. Loyola/Cleveland was second at 43, ahead of MTGHEC at 73.
Grace Moeller was the winner at 20:22.8, followed by teammates Ella Voges at 22:07.3 and Avery Voges at 22:07.5.
Loyola/Cleveland's Lyndsey Wangsness took fourth at 22:53.1, and Molly Koester placed sixth in 2:30.9.
