LE CENTER — A Le Center man was charged with felony counts of possessing child pornography Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A police officer working for the Minnesota Child Exploitation Task Force allegedly traced photographs of child pornography shared to a online file sharing site back to a computer at a Le Center residence.

Investigators searched the residence Wednesday and seized a computer that reportedly belonged to Matthew James Monahan, 44.

Images of child pornography were found on the computer, a court complaint alleges.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you