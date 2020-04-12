LE CENTER — A Le Center man was charged with felony counts of possessing child pornography Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A police officer working for the Minnesota Child Exploitation Task Force allegedly traced photographs of child pornography shared to a online file sharing site back to a computer at a Le Center residence.
Investigators searched the residence Wednesday and seized a computer that reportedly belonged to Matthew James Monahan, 44.
Images of child pornography were found on the computer, a court complaint alleges.
