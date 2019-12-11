Austin Daily Herald
A close and legitimate look at legalization of cannabis needs to be considered from both sides of the coin.
Marijuana continues to be listed by the federal government as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, along with heroin, LSD and ecstasy. It should serve as a reminder that Schedule 1 is the most restrictive level of controlled substances, while below that, at Schedule 2, is methamphetamines and cocaine, raising questions of an altogether different nature.
Minnesota is currently one of 33 states with medical marijuana, but it is one of the most restrictive as well, with just two companies licensed to grow and distribute throughout the state alongside a concerning few dispensaries.
However, we are far from giving 100 percent support as it stands now for legalization and decriminalization.
There are legitimate concerns that have to be studied and worked through.This includes how the state will be able to cover the costs of full legalization and will it be easier for kids to use. Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler admitted Saturday that research shows smoking marijuana during developmental years is harmful.
Other questions include, how does this affect employers as well as the public safety aspects?
There is enough research on the public stage to warrant a closer look.
One thing is clear, this is no longer a subject we can simply push to the back of an agenda. Close, mature scrutinization needs to be a part of this conversation.
