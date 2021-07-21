The Free Press
ESSIG — The Mankato American Legion baseball team opened the Sub-District 2 playoffs with a 13-5 win over Jordan Wednesday.
Grant Hermer went 3 for 5 for American. Isaac Turner and Jake Schreiber each went 3 for 4.
Ben Snaza recorded seven strikeouts and got the win.
Mankato (21-7) plays at 3 p.m. Thursday at Sleepy Eye.
National 17, Sleepy Eye 3: Zander Dittbenner went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer and five RBIs in National’s Sub-District 2 victory at Sleepy Eye.
Louis Magers went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs and Tanner Shumski went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Avery Stock went 2 for 3.
Mason Holmes allowed no earned runs over five innings to get the victory.
National (21-6) plays Worthington at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Essig.
