My good friend Mary is a very cautious person. For example, Mary always gets a receipt, no matter what she buys, and she always scrutinizes her receipts to make sure she’s getting exactly what she paid for.
In addition to being an excellent receipt reader, Mary is also a wonderful grandmother who either takes her grandchildren out to eat or gets carryout for them once a week without fail. A few weeks ago, her granddaughter requested a sandwich from a chain sandwich shop for their weekly treat.
“What do you want?” Mary asked.
“I’ll have a Number Five but with only lettuce and mayonnaise,” her granddaughter replied.
Mary dutifully called her granddaughter’s order in, along with what her other grandkids wanted, and then went to pick the meal up. The order wasn’t quite ready so while she was waiting, Mary studied her receipt.
“Wait a second,” she said after a moment. “I’m looking at the Number Five and it says, ‘minus ham, minus turkey, minus tomato and minus cheese’.”
“That’s what you ordered,” the clerk told her. “You said you wanted only lettuce and mayonnaise.”
“That is not what I ordered,” Mary replied.
“Yes, it is.”
Another clerk chimed in. “I heard the call. That’s what you ordered for your Number Five. I remember it. You said with ‘only lettuce and mayonnaise.’”
“Do you mean to tell me that you made my Number Five with just lettuce and mayonnaise and you’re still charging me almost 10 bucks for it?” Mary asked.
“A lot of people special order and we charge the full amount.”
“Ten dollars for bread, lettuce and mayonnaise?”
“Well, that’s what you said. I thought it was a little strange, but people often don’t have everything on their sandwich. People mainly want our bread because it’s so good.”
“I’m not paying ten dollars for bread, lettuce and mayonnaise no matter how good your bread is.”
“Do you mean you want us to remake your Number Five?”
“That’s exactly what I mean,” Mary said, eyes narrowed, and arms crossed in front of her, AKA Grandma’s Fighting Stance.
She said no one in the sandwich shop was too thrilled with her by that point, but she didn’t care. Along with her other talents, Mary also holds out for doing the right thing no matter who gets mad at her.
There are a couple of lessons in this story. The first has to do with making sure other people are hearing what you’re telling them. Oddly, the day Mary told me about her sandwich shop fiasco, I had read my husband Mark’s horoscope to him as it’s always good to know what the stars have to say about the day ahead before heading out the door. His horoscope warned him to beware of hearing instructions and not understanding them completely.
“Repeat back what you think you heard to make sure you’ve really heard it,” the Virgo horoscope read.
I think that's a good idea no matter what your astrological sign might be. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard one thing only to learn that what was said was something completely different. There have been days when I’m fairly certain someone is playing a cosmic version of the game telephone with me and I’m the last one on the line.
Therefore, the lesson is whenever you order something from a sandwich shop, or really any restaurant, it would behoove you to be as specific as possible.
The second lesson has to do with going over receipts. A lot of people, myself included, fall short on this one. Or by the time I do look at a receipt that has been cluttering up the bottom of my purse for a month, I don’t remember what I bought so scrutinizing it at that point doesn’t do much good.
So lesson number two is that it would be smart to give a receipt a cursory glance before shoving it in your pocket or purse. At least then you’ll know what you paid for BEFORE you get home and realize your ten-dollar sandwich has only mayonnaise and lettuce on it.
There’s a third lesson too. If you’re feeding the grandkids lunch, it might be easier to skip the middleman and make the meal at home. Menu variations are always easier to handle in your own kitchen and you can be sure the sandwich you make won’t cost any ten bucks no matter what you put on it or what kind of bread you put it on.
