As the emcee in the Merely Players production of “Cabaret,” Patrick Leigh is experiencing a lot of firsts. Happily, after he describes each one he invariably follows it up with, “But it’s been fun.”
A quick look at those firsts: a lead that is really a character role; playing a sexually ambiguous or androgynous character; breaking the fourth wall by communicating directly with the audience; going through lots of costume changes (including wearing a corset or very little); and lots of dancing.
But it’s been fun.
“Cabaret” is the second of the new Merely After Dark productions, which are designed to be a step or two — or a giant lunge — away from the family fare for which the community theater has been known during its 40-year history.
As with “The Rocky Horror” show last year, the production that opens tonight comes with a buffet-style dinner — this one German themed — and takes place at the Kato Ballroom. Dinner is at 5:30 with the show at 7 p.m.
“There’s a lot of moving parts emotionally,” Leigh said. Set as the 1920s are coming to a close, American writer Cliff Bradshaw discovers the dark underbelly of a culture that will soon become the site of Hitler’s desecration and destruction. The show comes with a disclaimer saying it is “a reflection of (the) time and area in which the story takes place.”
The role of Bradshaw is loosely modeled after writer Christopher Isherwood, whose semi-autobiographical “The Berlin Tales” is the play’s source material.
Callie Sonnek plays showgirl Sally Bowles who becomes Bradshaw’s love interest. Sally is only concerned with her career, Sonnek said, so turns a blind eye to the destructive events alluded to by the emcee.
“It’s been interesting to play her and know what’s coming on, not only as the actress but as a history major,” she said.
That situation also describes the emcee’s role within the show, Leigh said.
“He’s not necessarily a character that exists. He’s both a character that exists in the story, and he doesn’t exist in this room,” is how Leigh describes it. The emcee knows the secrets, and through winks and nudges and ad libs, he gives the audience clues of what is to come — all this while performing with the men and women of the Kit Kat Klub.
“There’s a lot of aspects to it because (the emcee) is very fun and a charismatic master of ceremonies,” said director Zach Bolland. “But he also balances the menacing nature of sort of a Greek chorus to illustrate the darker side of what is going on.”
Some of the dancers have lines that indicate more about their character, Bolland said. From that, they were asked to develop a full page of background on themselves that was shared with Leigh, who uses it in the ad-libs with them throughout the show. This becomes a collaboration between characters that doesn’t usually exist, but enhances the show.
In addition to Bowles, who is oblivious to what’s happening, and the emcee who is foreshadowing what’s coming up, there is Fraulein Schneider, who seems to know what’s going on and at one point asks in song, “What Would You Do?” And, there is a Jewish shopkeeper, the eternal optimist, who believes he is far more German than Jewish and so thinks everything will be fine.
With all of these storylines taking place, other threads that might otherwise be more up front get pushed to the back.
For example, Sonnek said, her character’s pregnancy by Bradshaw becomes more an exploration of Sally’s inability to consider others in her decision-making than a discussion of abortion.
Wound within this seriousness is humor and the performance aspects of the Kit Kat Klub. Bolland said they wanted to capture much of the spirit of Bob Fosse’s choreography from the 1972 film and think MSU student Tali Grubor has provided that.
“It’s very dynamic and engaging,” he said. “It’s exceptionally good,” and the dancers — a mix of past Merely Players and new ones — are carrying it off well.
Music is provided by a 12-piece band at the back of the stage. The audience won’t miss them, Bolland promised.
“Even the band gets a bit of costuming because they are, in and of themselves, a character in this show.”
“Because a lot of cabaret girls and boys are beautiful, even our orchestra is beautiful,” Sonnek said.
In presenting shows such as “Cabaret,” Merely Players hopes to provide its regular audiences with grittier fare once a year while, perhaps, engaging others who haven’t seen their traditional family fare.
It might be a time to get a babysitter for the kids and have a more adult night out, Sonnek suggested.
